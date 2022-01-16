Comfy Robes to Relax in While Pampering Yourself at Home
Spending a nice weekend at home? Relaxing on vacation? There’s no better time to indulge in a little self-care – and that includes investing in a robe for lounging around.
There are a bunch of different factors when it comes to selecting a robe that suits your personal taste.
We’ve looked around and made some picks across a spectrum of styles: whether you’re on the hunt for a more lightweight design, or you’re looking for something real cozy to snuggle up with, we’ve got you covered with some great options with lots of positive reviews.
Check out our picks for comfy robes inside…
Hotouch Women’s Cotton Kimono
Price: $9.99-$24.99
Color pictured: Black
Buy it here!
Coyuchi Unisex Cloud Loom™ Organic Robe
Price: $148.00
Color pictured: Alpine White and Palest Ocean
Buy it here!
Parachute Classic Bathrobe
Prince: $99
Color pictured: White
Buy it here!
Richie House Women’s Plush Bathrobe Robe
Price: $36.99-$46.99
Color pictured: Mauve with hood
Buy it here!
MAXMODA Lightweight Kimono Robe
Price: $25.98-$35.98
Color pictured: Olive green
Buy it here!
Snowe Classic Bathrobe
Price: $100
Color pictured: Essential white
Buy it here!
Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Bathrobe
Price: $49.99 – $69.99
Color pictured: Pink Rose Quartz
Buy it here!
Kassatex Turkish Cotton Piped Robe
Price: $120
Color pictured: Navy
Buy it here!
Matches Striped Robe
Price: $106 – now on sale!
Color pictured: Blue
Buy it here!
______________
Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.