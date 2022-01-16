Top Stories
Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 &amp; Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sun, 16 January 2022 at 7:28 pm

Hailey Bieber Steps Out For Solo Dinner After Pilates Class in LA

Hailey Bieber Steps Out For Solo Dinner After Pilates Class in LA

Hailey Bieber lets her hair down after a pilates class at Forma Pilates in Los Angeles on Friday (January 14).

The 24-year-old model wore a long-sleeved white shirt with her pink pants as she headed back to her car with a pal following the instruction class.

Hailey has been kicking her fitness into high gear in the new year, and has been seen at quite a few classes over the past weeks.

Later on that night, Hailey was seen wearing a green face mask with her chic black feathered coat as she headed out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Hailey‘s outing comes just a few days after she attended Fai Khadra‘s sunglasses launch event alongside Kendall Jenner.

Check out all the pics of Hailey Bieber out and about in LA below!
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey bieber pilates before dinner out pics 01
hailey bieber pilates before dinner out pics 02
hailey bieber pilates before dinner out pics 03
hailey bieber pilates before dinner out pics 04
hailey bieber pilates before dinner out pics 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Hailey Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images