Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 &amp; Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

Sun, 16 January 2022 at 10:04 pm

Heidi Klum Explains Why One of Her Insured Legs is More Expensive Than the Other - Watch!

Heidi Klum Explains Why One of Her Insured Legs is More Expensive Than the Other - Watch!

Heidi Klum is talking about her very expensive legs!

The 48-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview airing on Monday, January 17.

During a game of “Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum,” Heidi revealed that a client once got her legs insured for $2 million, and explained why one of her legs is more expensive than the other.

Click inside to read more…

“When I was young I fell into a glass and I have a big scar,” Heidi shared. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.”

She continued, “One was more expensive than the other one…It’s weird the things that some people do.”

If you missed it, Heidi recently released her debut song! Listen to “Chai Tea with Heidi” here.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 01
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 02
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 03
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 04
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 05
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 06
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 07
heidi klum one leg more expensive than the other 08

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images