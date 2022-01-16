Heidi Klum Explains Why One of Her Insured Legs is More Expensive Than the Other - Watch!

Heidi Klum is talking about her very expensive legs!

The 48-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview airing on Monday, January 17.

During a game of “Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum,” Heidi revealed that a client once got her legs insured for $2 million, and explained why one of her legs is more expensive than the other.

“When I was young I fell into a glass and I have a big scar,” Heidi shared. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.”

She continued, “One was more expensive than the other one…It’s weird the things that some people do.”

