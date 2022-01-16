Hunter Schafer & 'Euphoria' Co-Star Dominic Fike Hold Hands During Night Out in West Hollywood

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are enjoying a night out!

The Euphoria co-stars were spotted holding hands as they left The Nice Guy restaurant after attending a dinner party on Saturday night (January 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Hunter, 23, wore a black bomber jacket over a gray hoodie and skirt while Dominic, 26, sported a black and tan striped sweater and black pants.

If you didn’t know, Dominic recently joined the cast of Euphoria for season two, playing newcomer Elliot, and it looks like he’s going to be causing a little bit of drama between Hunter‘s character Jules and girlfriend Rue (played by Zendaya).

New episodes of Euphoria premiere on Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.



