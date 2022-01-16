Kendall Jenner Hits The Slopes During Weekend Away in Colorado With Pals

Kendall Jenner shows off her winter sport skills on a snowboard during a weekend getaway with friends in Aspen, Colo.

The 26-year-old model suited up in her winter gear and enjoyed the slopes with some of her close pals, including Fai Khadra.

Kendall was seen wearing a reflective puffer jacket as she descended the snow covered mountain on her board.

The two shared Instagram Story videos from their trip away, and Kendall even enjoyed a glass of her own 818 tequila.

Fai shared a selfie from the slopes just ahead of the snowboard ride down.

Just a few days before, Kendall joined Fai at his launch event with Oliver Peoples in Los Angeles. Check out all the pics here!

