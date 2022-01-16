Top Stories
Sun, 16 January 2022 at 5:49 pm

Kendall Jenner Hits The Slopes During Weekend Away in Colorado With Pals

Kendall Jenner Hits The Slopes During Weekend Away in Colorado With Pals

Kendall Jenner shows off her winter sport skills on a snowboard during a weekend getaway with friends in Aspen, Colo.

The 26-year-old model suited up in her winter gear and enjoyed the slopes with some of her close pals, including Fai Khadra.

Kendall was seen wearing a reflective puffer jacket as she descended the snow covered mountain on her board.

The two shared Instagram Story videos from their trip away, and Kendall even enjoyed a glass of her own 818 tequila.

Fai shared a selfie from the slopes just ahead of the snowboard ride down.

Just a few days before, Kendall joined Fai at his launch event with Oliver Peoples in Los Angeles. Check out all the pics here!

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Kendall Jenner snowboarding in Colorado…
Photos: BackgridUSA
