Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk the Prada 2022 Runway!

Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum are runway superstars!

The 62-year-old Twin Peaks actor and the 69-year-old Jurassic Park star were among the talents walking the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear Show on Sunday (January 16) inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy.

The show, called “Body of Work,” included Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti.

Here’s a bit of the show description: “Work is a state of reality – a vital component of life. Into the idealized, fantasized aesthetic vernacular of the fashion show, a reality interrupts. Taking theater and cinema as mirrors of reality, for the Fall/Winter 2022 Prada men’s show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada is reimagined by AMO as a stage for action, a representation of a heightened actuality. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals.”

