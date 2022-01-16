Top Stories
Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Deals - Top 10 of 2021 Revealed!

It’s no secret that celebrities spend a fortune on real estate every year.

From stunning seaside vacation spots to cavernous mansions tucked away in more remote areas of the world, stars regularly stun with their massive home investments at huge price tags.

The past year was no exception, with several of the world’s biggest stars either selling off their properties or buying up spots all around the country.

Architectural Digest rounded up the biggest transactions of 2021, and some of the stars on this list might surprise you.

The priciest transaction on this list was a sale for a home at a whopping $85 million – and you might not guess who closed the deal!

Find out which stars tallied up the most expensive real estate deals of 2021, ranked from lowest to highest…

