Novak Djokovic Deported From Australia, Will Not Play in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is officially no longer playing in the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old tennis player, who is currently ranked as the world’s No. 1 tennis player, had lost his legal battle over the weekend to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open, Deadline reported Sunday (January 16).

He has now been deported, and already left the country. He departed at 11 p.m. local time on a flight to Dubai.

Novak did not get the coronavirus vaccine, and was granted an exemption to play at the tennis event originally.

The battle began at the Melbourne airport on January 6, when his visa was canceled on arrival after officials decided he did not have sufficient medical justifications for a vaccine exemption.

A court dismissed his challenge of the cancellation of his visa.

He said he was “extremely disappointed” but respected the decision, and removal means that he won’t be able to try for a 10th win during the Australian Open.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. II respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country,” he said.

