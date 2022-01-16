Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off Fit Physique During Beach Day in Maui

Patrick Schwarzenegger is on vacation in Hawaii!

The 28-year-old Midnight Sun actor, who recently bleached his hair blonde, hit the beach for some fun in the sun with his friends on Sunday afternoon (January 16) in Maui, Hawaii.

Patrick showed off his fit physique going shirtless in a green leaf-print bathing suit as he did some kayaking in the ocean.

In case you missed it, Patrick is set to co-star with his brother-in-law Chris Pratt in an upcoming TV series. Get the scoop here.

Patrick’s also going to appear in an upcoming project for HBO Max, which has quite a few big names attached to it!

