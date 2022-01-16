Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open - Watch!

Pete Davidson knows he’s living a very good life!

On Saturday (January 15), the 15-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member made an appearance during the show’s latest Cold Open where he poke a little bit of fun at his love life.

The Cold Open started with President Joe Biden (played by James Austin Johnson) giving a press conference on the COVID-19 omicron variant, blaming the surge of positive cases on people going to see the new Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.

“I’m here to tell you there is one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away. Stop seeing Spider-Man. Just stop seeing Spider-Man,” James as Biden said. “Think about it. When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th. Stop seeing Spider-Man! That’s really all I have to say.”

Later in the press conference a reporter asks, “Do you think that elsewhere in the multiverse, there’s a version of you that wants people to see Spider-Man?”

James as Biden responded, “I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I’ve consulted with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange. As far as I can tell there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me, one of them is a Joe Biden that lost to Trump… And then there’s a third Joe Biden that was the greatest president in history.”

When he’s asked if he really believes we’re living in a “Spider-Man-style multiverse,” James as Biden shot back, “Doesn’t that make more sense that whatever the hell our current world is?!”

A fog then came over the stage and Pete, sporting a gray wig and sunglasses while showing off his tattooed chest in a blazer and no shirt, came out on stage as an alternative-version Biden.

“I am Joe Biden from the real universe the time line you are all living in is about to collapse,” Pete as Biden explained. “You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago cubs won the world series, and now it spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute.”

Pete‘s Biden is then asked how people are doing in this other universe.

“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete as Biden responded. “This world is maybe more fun for him.”

