Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Sun, 16 January 2022 at 5:05 pm

Hidden Pop Music Messages & Songs You Never Knew About

Hidden Pop Music Messages & Songs You Never Knew About

Our favorite artists have supplied the soundtrack of our lives with hit songs and record-breaking albums over the years – and sometimes, they’ve even snuck in something extra into their tunes.

Taylor Swift is far from the only star who likes to add a little bit of a scavenger hunt into their artistry: there are plenty of bands and solo stars from over the years who have sprinkled hidden tracks, backwards messages and lyrical references to their tracks.

Whether they’re intentional, or just happy accidents in the recording studio caught on tape, these little moments add a little bit more lore to the legacy of these classics. But how many of these did you already know about?

Click through the slideshow to see the best Easter eggs found in popular music…

