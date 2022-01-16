Top Stories
Jordan Cashmyer Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies at 26

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Love Life During 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Joshua Bassett Reflects On 1 Year Anniversary of Hospitalization

Sun, 16 January 2022 at 8:20 am

Pop Stars Who Played Roles in Action Movies

Pop Stars Who Played Roles in Action Movies

Pop stars know how to handle stadiums full of fans – but can they hold up during long chase scenes and beat up enemies on the big screen too? As it turns out: yes!

From Rihanna to Kylie Minogue to Harry Styles, some of our favorite music stars also took on roles in action movies, successfully crossing over into a whole different world.

And while the films aren’t all exactly critical darlings, it’s still cool to see our favorite performers branching out and taking on new challenges – especially with tons of special effects and impressive choreographed fight scenes.

Click through to see which pop stars also appeared in action movies…

