Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Run Her Over With His Car

Sara Evans was involved in a very scary situation.

The 50-year-old country star was the target of her estranged husband, Jay Barker, as he allegedly was purposely trying to run her over with his car over the weekend.

Click inside to read more about what happened…

In a report from People, the incident occurred after Sara left a party at a neighbor’s house in Nashville, and she had driven to her home with a friend. Upon arriving at her house, she had spotted Jay parked there in her driveway.

The report added that Sara saw Jay “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.”

Jay then fled in his vehicle before Sara contacted police early that morning. He did return to the scene, where he spoke with officers and was ultimately arrested, per WIAT.

Ahead of the incident, Sara had informed police that she, and her friend, believed Jay was intentionally attempting to hit the car they were riding in.

Jay, a radio broadcaster and former NFL player, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and placed on a 12-hour domestic violence hold at Davidson County Jail in Tennessee, and his bond was set at $10,000. He was released later that night.

Sara and Jay, who married in 2008, are currently separated.