'South Park' to Return With First Weekly Episodes Since 2019

South Park is back!

The beloved Comedy Central cartoon series will return with weekly episodes in 2022 for the first time since 2019, THR reported Friday (January 14).

The weekly episodes will kick off on February 2, and the 25th season will consist of six episodes.

The show’s production was slowed amid the pandemic.

The last full season of South Park aired in late 2019, followed by The Pandemic Special which premiered in September of 2020, and last year’s South ParQ Vaccination Special which premiered March 10.

The show’s creators also signed a deal last year that runs through 2027 for 14 exclusive projects for Paramount+, as well as South Park being renewed through Season 30. Get all the details!