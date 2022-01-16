Whitney Port Reveals She & Her Family All Tested Positive for COVID-19

Whitney Port‘s family is battling COVID-19.

The 36-year-old fashion designer and The Hills alum took to social media to reveal that she and her family of three “all tested positive” for the virus and shared some of her symptoms.

Click inside to read more…

Whitney, who shares 4-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman, took to her Instagram Story to share a health update.

“So last week we all tested positive for Covid. I wasn’t trying to hide anything, I just didn’t want to make it a bigger deal that it is/was and I didn’t want the pressure to have to ‘report the news,’” Whitney wrote over a photo of husband Tim.

“The nausea last weekend I guess was the first sign of it but we’ve all been fine otherwise,” Whitney continued. “A little congested and my taste is not at its sharpest, but we are ok. Just quarantining, cooking, and napping. I was starting to feel like it was just a matter of time before we got it.”

If you missed it, Whitney revealed a few months ago that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.