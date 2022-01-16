Will Forte to Host 'Saturday Night Live' with Musical Guest Maneskin

Will Forte is returning to Saturday Night Live!

The NBC sketch comedy series announced that the 51-year-old The Last Man on Earth actor will be hosting next week’s episode on Saturday, January 22.

Musical guest for Will‘s episode will be Manskin, the Italian group featuring vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, best known for their hit song “Beggin.’”

If you didn’t know, Will served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons, from 2002 until 2010.

Will recently announced that he and Olivia Modling had very quietly tied the knot back in July 2021, several months after they welcomed their first child, a daughter in February.