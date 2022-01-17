Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals How Emma Stone Reacted to His Surprise 'Spider-Man' Return

Andrew Garfield kept his return to Spider-Man a secret from nearly everyone in his life, including his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Emma Stone.

The two actors starred opposite each other in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. They even dated for several years.

Amid all of the rumors about him returning to the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Emma reached out to Andrew to get the scoop.

Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Andrew said while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He added, “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’… And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”

Check out the salaries that Andrew, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire got for their respective Spider-Man movies.

