Ben Affleck Does Some Shopping at Local Farmer's Market in Brentwood

Ben Affleck is enjoying a trip to the farmer’s market!

The 49-year-old Justice League actor stopped by a local farmer’s market with 9-year-old son Samuel (not pictured) to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables on Sunday afternoon (January 16) in Brentwood, Calif.

For his outing, Ben looked cool in a maroon and gray plaid flannel shirt paired with brown trousers while staying safe in a black face mask.

