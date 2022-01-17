Ben Affleck Does Some Shopping at Local Farmer's Market in Brentwood

Top Stories
Mon, 17 January 2022 at 12:33 am

Ben Affleck is enjoying a trip to the farmer’s market!

The 49-year-old Justice League actor stopped by a local farmer’s market with 9-year-old son Samuel (not pictured) to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables on Sunday afternoon (January 16) in Brentwood, Calif.

For his outing, Ben looked cool in a maroon and gray plaid flannel shirt paired with brown trousers while staying safe in a black face mask.

In a recent interview, Ben made some very rare comments about his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. Here’s what he shared…

If you missed it, Ben recently landed a nomination at the 2022 SAG Awards for his role in The Tender Bar! You can check out the full list of nominations here.
