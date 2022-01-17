Betty White's Assistant Shares One of Her Final Photos, Taken Days Before Her Death

Betty White‘s assistant is celebrating the late actress’ 100th birthday by sharing one of the final photos to be taken of the iconic star.

The Golden Girls actress died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday.

Betty‘s assistant took over the actress’ Facebook account on Monday (January 17) to share the photo.

She said, “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place ❤️.”

Fans are celebrating Betty‘s birthday with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, in which fans everywhere are donating $5 to the animal charity of their choice in Betty‘s name. If you need help finding charities, Betty supported several and her agent actually asked that people donate in her name to one of her favorites after she passed.

Betty‘s cause of death was officially released last week.