'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Announces She's Engaged!

Jodie Sweetin has some happy news to share following a devastating week for her Full House family.

The 40-year-old actress, who played Stephanie Tanner on the beloved sitcom, has announced that she is engaged.

Click inside to read more and to see the engagement photo…

Jodie shared the news on Instagram on Monday (January 17) by sharing a photo of her and new fiance Mescal Wasilewski. She began her post with the Maya Angelou quote, “In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is, No love for you like mine.”

Jodie added, “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍.”

Jodie will be celebrating her 40th birthday on Wednesday, January 19.

Candace Cameron Bure commented on the post, “Congratulations sis ♥️❤️♥️ Love you.” Just three days earlier, they were both among the many celebrity guests at former co-star Bob Saget‘s funeral.