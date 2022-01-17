Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

Mon, 17 January 2022 at 11:22 am

'Game of Thrones' Salaries Revealed for Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke & More (These Numbers Are Huge!)

Continue Here »

'Game of Thrones' Salaries Revealed for Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke & More (These Numbers Are Huge!)

Succession star Brian Cox recently revealed that he turned down a major role in Game of Thrones because the “money was not all that great.”

However, in the same interview, he acknowledged the massive success of the HBO show would up making the stars large fortunes.

We’ve unearthed the salary information for the show’s biggest stars including Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and more.

Click through the slideshow to see who made what on Game of Thrones…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Emilia Clarke, Extended, Game of Thrones, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Slideshow, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images