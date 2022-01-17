Jamie Lynn Spears Comments on Britney's Breakup with Justin Timberlake, Recalls Being 'So Sad'

Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears have been publicly speaking back and forth the past several days. Britney‘s latest statement took back something she called Jamie Lynn, but expressed that Jamie Lynn did nothing to help release her from her conservatorship.

Now, in a new interview, Jamie Lynn commented on Britney and her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

“I think everyone thought it was forever,” Jamie Lynn said (via People). “I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything.”

“I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when ‘Cry Me a River’ came out,” she added. “Don’t get me wrong, like, that’s a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s a way to do it, but I felt really sad. And my sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song.”

“Cry Me a River” is largely considered Justin‘s breakout debut from 2002 and is assumed to be about Britney.

Justin previously tweeted about Britney and her conservatorship last year.