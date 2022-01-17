Top Stories
Mon, 17 January 2022 at 11:20 pm

Jim Carrey Shares Funny Video for His 60th Birthday: 'I'm 60 & Sexy!'

Jim Carrey is celebrating a milestone birthday!

The beloved actor turned 60 years old on Monday (January 17) and he shared a funny video on Twitter to mark the occasion.

Click inside to check it out…

Jim put on an old man voice for the video and said, “I’m 60 and sexy! And tonight, I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”

The tweet containing the video was captioned, “It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!”

Beyonce was one of the many celebs who wished Jim a happy birthday. She shared a childhood photo of him on her website along with birthday wishes, just like she does for many other celebrity birthdays.

Jim will be seen on the big screen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will be released on April 8.
