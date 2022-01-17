John Cena Reveals If He Feels Ready to Have Kids

John Cena was asked if he ever wants to have kids.

During an appearance on an upcoming Drew Barrymore Show episode, Drew tells John that she believes he would be “the world’s greatest father.” John married his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in October 2020.

“First of all, thank you for the comment. I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams,” John responded (via ET Canada). “It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

“This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter,’” he added.

