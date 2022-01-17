Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

Hunter Schafer Was Spotted Holding Hands With This 'Euphoria' Co-Star

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

KJ Apa Looks So Hot In These New Fashion Campaign Photos

Mon, 17 January 2022 at 2:41 am

Josh Duhamel Spends His Sunday Afternoon Running Errands Around L.A.

Josh Duhamel Spends His Sunday Afternoon Running Errands Around L.A.

Josh Duhamel is stepping out for the day.

The 49-year-old Transformers and Safe Haven actor was spotted spending the afternoon running a few errands around Los Angeles on Sunday (January 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel

For his outing, Josh sported a black long-sleeved shirt paired with navy pants, white and light blue high-top sneakers, and a backwards white baseball hat.

Earlier this month, Josh announced that he was engaged to girlfriend Audra Mari after more than to years of dating!

Josh proposed to the former Miss World America on her 28th birthday during a romantic trip to the beach.

Several months ago, it was announced that Josh Duhamel will be starring alongside this two-time Oscar winner in a new limited series!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh duhamel spends the afternoon running errands 01
josh duhamel spends the afternoon running errands 02
josh duhamel spends the afternoon running errands 03
josh duhamel spends the afternoon running errands 04
josh duhamel spends the afternoon running errands 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Josh Duhamel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images