Joss Whedon Responds to Allegations Made By Gal Gadot & Ray Fisher From 'Justice League' Set

Joss Whedon is breaking his silence about the multiple allegations against him from his time directing 2017′s Justice League.

Mainly, those who spoke out were Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg.

Last year, a report emerged suggesting that Whedon threatened Gal‘s career.

Click inside to read his response…

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon told the New York Magazine. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.

Gal was contacted by New York Magazine for a response and said the following: “I understood perfectly.”

Whedon also spoke about the claims made by Ray saying they were not “true or merited discussing.” Among one of the big claims leveled against him were that he altered Ray‘s skin tone.

Whedon called that “false and unjust,” saying he altered the entire film to be lighter and more colorful.

He also said he cut down Cyborg’s story because it “made no sense” and because Cyborg was “the worst of all the characters in the film.” He also said he believed Ray to be a bad actor when speaking about why Ray would say these things if they were not true. “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses,” Whedon responded.

Whedon has also faced allegations from the set of Buffy.