Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom's Worst Habit

Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom's Worst Habit

Katy Perry was asked in a new interview to name Orlando Bloom‘s worst habit and she delivered with her response!

She revealed her answer to “Heart” hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

Click inside to read more…

“Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth. But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere,’” she explained.

Find out how Orly celebrated his recent birthday with Katy by his side!
