Kendall Jenner Sports a Fur Coat During a Night Out in Aspen

Kendall Jenner stays warm in a fur coat during a chilly night out in Aspen, Colo. on Sunday (January 16).

The 26-year-old model was seen leaving a dinner with friends at Matsuhisa restaurant. She paired her coat with a turtleneck, leather mini skirt, tights and black boots.

Earlier in the day, Kendall showed off her winter sports skills and hit the slopes for some snowboarding with her friend Fai Khadra.

The close pals were spotted at Fai‘s Oliver Peoples launch in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kendall also recently addressed the controversy surrounding a revealing dress she wore to her friend’s wedding last year. ‘

