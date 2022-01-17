Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Stafford Has One Plea to Rams Fans Before Tonight's Game

Matthew Stafford‘s wife Kelly Stafford is asking one thing of Rams fans before tonight’s playoff game: do not sell your tickets to Cardinals fans.

Click inside to read her statement…

“My plea,” Kelly posted on her Instagram. “Please don’t sell you (sic) tickets to Arizona fans.”

In a clip from her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, she said, “I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game. And we came from Detroit and there was a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild. Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is, he can’t, when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what quarterbacks are usually on when they’re at home. Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The Rams are taking on the Cardinals tonight. Be sure to tune in to ESPN/ABC.

Find out more from the football world right here!