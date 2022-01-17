Model Olivia Culpo & NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Look Amazing on the Beach in Mexico!

Model Olivia Culpo and her beau, star running back for the Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, on Saturday (January 15) on the beach in Mexico.

The 29-year-old model and 25-year-old football star were joined for their day in paradise by her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, as well as some other pals.

Olivia soaked up the sun in her red bikini while Christian showed off his football player physique while shirtless. Christian‘s team, the Panthers, did not make the playoffs, so while football is still going on for some members of the NFL, he is now on break and waiting for next season to kick off.

The day before, Olivia went viral over what happened on her flight over to Mexico.

