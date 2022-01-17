Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals How Emma Stone Reacted to His Surprise 'Spider-Man' Return

Andrew Garfield Reveals How Emma Stone Reacted to His Surprise 'Spider-Man' Return

Betty White's Assistant Shares One of Her Final Photos, Taken Days Before Her Death

Betty White's Assistant Shares One of Her Final Photos, Taken Days Before Her Death

Mon, 17 January 2022 at 8:32 pm

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton's Cooking Show After One Season

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton's Cooking Show After One Season

The Netflix series Cooking With Paris has been canceled after just one season.

The cooking reality series, starring Paris Hilton, premiered back in August 2021 with a six-episode first season, but the streamer has opted not to renew the show for more episodes, according to Deadline.

Click inside to read more…

Cooking With Paris followed the media personality as she navigated new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances, all with the help of celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, Lele Pons, and her mom and sister, Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

Paris‘ fans don’t have to worry though as there’s still plenty of great content to watch. Season one of her reality series Paris in Love is currently airing on Peacock.

See what other Netflix show has already been canceled in 2022.

Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 01
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 02
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 03
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 04
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 05
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 06
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 07
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 08
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 09
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 10
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 11
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 12
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 13
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 14
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 15
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 16
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 17
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 18
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 19
paris hilton cooking show canceled after one season 20

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Netflix, Paris Hilton, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images