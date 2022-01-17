Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton's Cooking Show After One Season

The Netflix series Cooking With Paris has been canceled after just one season.

The cooking reality series, starring Paris Hilton, premiered back in August 2021 with a six-episode first season, but the streamer has opted not to renew the show for more episodes, according to Deadline.

Cooking With Paris followed the media personality as she navigated new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances, all with the help of celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, Lele Pons, and her mom and sister, Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

Paris‘ fans don’t have to worry though as there’s still plenty of great content to watch. Season one of her reality series Paris in Love is currently airing on Peacock.

