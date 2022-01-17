Top Stories
Nikki Glaser Honors 'King of Fatherhood' Bob Saget in New Song - Listen Here

Nikki Glaser Honors 'King of Fatherhood' Bob Saget in New Song - Listen Here

Nikki Glaser is paying tribute to her late friend Bob Saget.

On Saturday (January 15), the 37-year-old stand-up comedian released a new song honoring Bob after his death, titled “Song for Bob.”

Here’s a song about the world’s friend, Bob Saget. I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me. It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn’t intend to release anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I’m proud of it,” Nikki wrote on Instagram along with a link to the song.

“The king of fatherhood. Someone to trust. When I was down. You brought me up,” Nikki sang on the track.

Bob was found dead at the age of 65 in a hotel room in Orlando on January 9. His funeral took place on Friday, January 14 in Los Angeles, and there were so many stars in attendance.
Photos: Getty Images
