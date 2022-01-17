Prince Harry Fights Back Against UK Government Decision About Him & His Family's Security

Prince Harry is fighting back against a decision made by the UK government that will apparently prevent him from using his own money to pay for police protection for him and his family when they are in the area.

Click inside to read the statement…

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement began (via CNN). “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

It continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

“The UK will always be Prince Harry‘s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation,” the statement added.

Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, was recently involved in a big legal situation and her payout was just released (and it’s very, very small.)