Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Her Dramatic Reading of Britney Spears' Tweets

Rachel Zegler has released a formal apology after she received tons of backlash for the dramatic reading she did of Britney Spears‘ tweets.

The 20-year-old West Side Story actress performed a monologue of Britney‘s tweets directed at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

One person tweeted, “Rachel Zegler — people aren’t all of a sudden not liking her just bc it’s trendy. She took someone’s trauma & did a weird ass monologue for her own pleasure.”

Rachel took to her Twitter account on Monday afternoon (January 17) to apologize.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone,” Rachel tweeted. “This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable.”

