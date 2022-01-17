Top Stories
Mon, 17 January 2022 at 1:22 am

Rihanna Braves the Snowy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Rihanna Braves the Snowy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Rihanna is enjoying a night out!

The 33-year-old singer, makeup mogul, and fashion designer braved the snowy weather as she stepped out for dinner on Sunday night (January 16) in New York City.

As she stepped out for a bite to eat, Rihanna went makeup-free while wearing a green jacket over a navy sweatshirt paired with ripped jeans and white high-top sneakers.

Rihanna‘s latest outing comes several days after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky showed off their unique styles as stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Forbes recently named the Most Powerful Women in the World – find out where Rihanna landed on the list!

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Rihanna arriving at the restaurant in NYC…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rihanna

