Mon, 17 January 2022 at 8:12 pm

Rita Ora Poses with Hunky Speedo-Clad Model for 'Baywatch' Themed Photo Shoot

Rita Ora Poses with Hunky Speedo-Clad Model for 'Baywatch' Themed Photo Shoot

It looks like Rita Ora had some fun at her latest photo shoot!

The 31-year-old singer was spotted at the beach doing a shoot with a hunky speedo-clad model on Monday (January 17) in Sydney, Australia.

The photo shoot was reportedly for an upcoming issue of Harper’s Bazaar and Rita was spotted in a few other outfits as well. At one point, she was lifted in the air by a bunch of models in their speedos!

Rita took to her Twitter account that day to wish her mom a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing mother! @veraora you are beautiful, helpful, supportive and kind, and although today is your birthday, I celebrate you always 💗,” she tweeted.

Click through the gallery for 80+ photos of Rita Ora doing a photo shoot at the beach…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rita Ora, Shirtless

