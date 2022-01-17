Rita Ora Poses with Hunky Speedo-Clad Model for 'Baywatch' Themed Photo Shoot

It looks like Rita Ora had some fun at her latest photo shoot!

The 31-year-old singer was spotted at the beach doing a shoot with a hunky speedo-clad model on Monday (January 17) in Sydney, Australia.

The photo shoot was reportedly for an upcoming issue of Harper’s Bazaar and Rita was spotted in a few other outfits as well. At one point, she was lifted in the air by a bunch of models in their speedos!

Rita took to her Twitter account that day to wish her mom a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing mother! @veraora you are beautiful, helpful, supportive and kind, and although today is your birthday, I celebrate you always 💗,” she tweeted.

