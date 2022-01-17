'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World' Cast Revealed - Meet The Queens!

The cast of the upcoming new Drag Race franchise series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World has just been revealed!

Competing on the world all stars edition includes nine international queens from five different franchises, battling it out to become the “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

The judges panel for this season are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, with the UK serving as the host nation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will premiere on February 1st at 4pm ET on WOW Presents Plus in the US, and same day on BBC Three in the UK.

