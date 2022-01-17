Rupert Grint Reveals How He Views JK Rowling Today After Her Anti-Trans Statements

Rupert Grint starred in all 8 Harry Potter movies as fan fave Ron Weasley.

Now, he’s revealing what his relationship is like with the franchise’s author JK Rowling. If you don’t know, JK Rowling has been under fire for years voicing anti-transgender statements.

Click inside to see what Rupert Grint had to say…

“I liken J.K. Rowling to an auntie,” Rupert wrote in a piece for The Times. “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”

Rupert previously spoke out in support of the transgender community amid Rowling‘s statements.

