A New Season of 'True Detective' Is In The Works From HBO

HBO could be bringing back True Detective sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is working with Issa López and Barry Jenkins for a new iteration of the series called True Detective: Night Country.

The original series, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2019, starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

It centered on the lives of police detectives as they chase criminals, using unconventional methods. The officers struggle to gain control of their own personal demons as they attack different cases.

Issa is expected to write, exec produce and direct the pilot with Barry boarding the show as an executive producer.

Another outlet also reports that Matthew and Woody could be involved in the reboot, but as executive producers as well.