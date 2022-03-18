Top Stories
Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fri, 18 March 2022 at 8:26 pm

A New Season of 'True Detective' Is In The Works From HBO

A New Season of 'True Detective' Is In The Works From HBO

HBO could be bringing back True Detective sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is working with Issa López and Barry Jenkins for a new iteration of the series called True Detective: Night Country.

Click inside to read more…

The original series, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2019, starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

It centered on the lives of police detectives as they chase criminals, using unconventional methods. The officers struggle to gain control of their own personal demons as they attack different cases.

Issa is expected to write, exec produce and direct the pilot with Barry boarding the show as an executive producer.

Another outlet also reports that Matthew and Woody could be involved in the reboot, but as executive producers as well.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO
Posted to: HBO, True Detective

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo fans are going to love this news! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Disney+ in April - Just Jared Jr
  • Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his Harry Potter future - Just Jared Jr
  • These TikTok stars will be starring in a new TV show - Just Jared Jr