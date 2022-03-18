Top Stories
Fri, 18 March 2022 at 11:18 pm

Blake Lively Goes High Fashion For Gem Awards Arrival in NYC

Blake Lively Goes High Fashion For Gem Awards Arrival in NYC

Blake Lively steps out in a gorgeous cutout dress ahead of the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City on Friday night (March 18).

The 34-year-old actress went glam with her sleek black dress, which she accessorized with gold metallic pieces, and pulled up her hair in a shiny ponytail.

Blake went solo for the night out, after she and husband Ryan Reynolds were announced as 2022 Met Gala Co-Chairs.

The couple will co-host the annual fashion event with two other prominent celebs.

Just a few weeks ago, Blake went for a pastel rainbow look for the premiere of Ryan‘s newest movie, The Adam Project.

Check out those pics here!

Click inside to see 15+ pictures of Blake Lively arriving in major style for the Gem Awards 2022…
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Blake Lively

