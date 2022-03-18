Top Stories
Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fri, 18 March 2022 at 10:01 pm

Dakota Johnson Goes Retro With Her Fashion For 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' SXSW Premiere

Dakota Johnson Goes Retro With Her Fashion For 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' SXSW Premiere

Dakota Johnson rocks a cool retro suit for the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth during the 2022 SXSW Festival held at The Paramount Theatre on Friday (March 18) in Austin, Texas.

The 32-year-old actress joined co-stars Evan Assante, Odeya Rush, and Vanessa Burghardt on the red carpet, as well as their co-star and director Cooper Raiff.

Dakota‘s producing partner, Ro Donnelly, was also seen at the event.

Cha Cha Real Smooth follows “a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man.”

The film, which also stars Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett, has already sold to a major streamer!

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and her cast mates at the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 01
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 02
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 03
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 04
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 05
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 06
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 07
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 08
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 09
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 10
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 11
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 12
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 13
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 14
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 15
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 16
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 17
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 18
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 19
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 20
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 21
dakota johnson retro suit sxsw cast cha cha smooth premiere 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 SXSW Festival, Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Evan Assante, Odeya Rush, Vanessa Burghardt

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo fans are going to love this news! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Disney+ in April - Just Jared Jr
  • Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his Harry Potter future - Just Jared Jr
  • These TikTok stars will be starring in a new TV show - Just Jared Jr