Dakota Johnson Goes Retro With Her Fashion For 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' SXSW Premiere

Dakota Johnson rocks a cool retro suit for the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth during the 2022 SXSW Festival held at The Paramount Theatre on Friday (March 18) in Austin, Texas.

The 32-year-old actress joined co-stars Evan Assante, Odeya Rush, and Vanessa Burghardt on the red carpet, as well as their co-star and director Cooper Raiff.

Dakota‘s producing partner, Ro Donnelly, was also seen at the event.

Cha Cha Real Smooth follows “a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man.”

The film, which also stars Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett, has already sold to a major streamer!

