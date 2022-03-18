Top Stories
Fri, 18 March 2022 at 9:40 pm

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry & 'Young Sheldon' Cast Celebrate 100th Episode of the Series!

The cast of Young Sheldon gathers up on the red carpet for a major milestone celebration!

Iain Armitage, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts, as well as Matt Hobby and Wyatt McClure stepped out for the premiere of the 100th episode of Young Sheldon in Burbank, Calif., on Friday (March 18).

Currently in its fifth season, Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centering on the upbringing of Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain.

Here’s a full summary: As he struggles to be understood by his family, classmates and neighbors, Sheldon’s mother arms him with the best tool she can come up with: reminding bullies his dad is the football coach and his brother is on the team. His twin sister doesn’t share his exceptional mind, but she has a much clearer vision of what life has in store for the young genius.

Find out if Young Sheldon will be back for a season six here!

Click inside to see 50+ pictures from the Young Sheldon 100th episode celebration…
