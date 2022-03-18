Kenneth Branagh Recalls the Time He & Judi Dench Got Thrown Off a Set Over Potatoes

Kenneth Branagh is looking back at a memorable moment he shared with Judi Dench.

The pair starred in a TV production of Henrik Ibsen‘s Ghosts back in 1987 and were thrown off set when a request for potatoes sent them into hysterics.

Kenneth explained that the play’s dark subject matter lent to some pent-up silliness among the cast. When it was time for a dinner scene where he and Judi‘s characters were served potatoes, the two stars simultaneously cracked up.

Judi ended up laughing so hard that her face fell into the plate of potatoes in front of her. At that point, a voice boomed over the PA system telling both actors to stop what they were doing and leave the set.

See Kenneth explain the hilarious incident in the clip below!

