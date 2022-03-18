Kirsten Dunst Starts Filming On Her New Movie 'Civil War' In Atlanta

Kirsten Dunst wheels her luggage by the terminal while starting to shoot scenes for her new film, Civil War, in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday (March 18).

The 39-year-old actress dressed casual in a tan jacket and pants, with a denim shirt underneath as filming got underway on the movie.

The film was announced earlier this year, although plot details are being kept under wraps. According to a release, the movie is being described as an “action epic” set in “near-future America.”

Alex Garland will write and direct the pic, and the cast also includes Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny.

Just last weekend, Kirsten stepped out with hubby Jesse Plemons for the DGA Awards. The couple are both nominated for Oscars this year.

