Lisa Kudrow Says This Is the Only Way She'd Be On Board with a 'Friends' Reboot

Fri, 18 March 2022 at 8:25 pm

Lisa Kudrow is sharing her thoughts on a potential Friends reboot.

In an interview with Where Is the Buzz, the 58-year-old actress said she could see the show coming back in the future, but only if the series decided to recast all the original characters.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot,” she told the outlet. “I mean, not with any of us in it.”

“But a reboot… [if] they hire other actors? I would like to see that,” Lisa added. “I would love to see what the now-version of that would be.”

The original cast for the show previously got together for HBO’s Friends: The Reunion last year, which led to a number of interesting revelations about the beloved show.

During the reunion, Lisa revealed that the series’ original writers, Marta Cox and David Crane, probably wouldn’t come back either.

“I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely. Everyone’s lives are very nice,” she said. “They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled.”

Last year, it was revealed that one star walked off the set of Friends: The Reunion several times.

