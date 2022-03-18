Luann de Lesseps Responds to Reports She Was Kicked Out of a Bar for Drunkenly Performing Her Own Songs

Luann de Lesseps is setting the record straight.

On Thursday (March 17), the Real Housewives of New York star made headlines for allegedly taking the mic at a piano bar and singing a series of songs to fellow patrons while intoxicated, causing her to be kicked out of the venue.

Luann addressed the reports in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“I went out and I was feeling all Jovani, but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music,” she told the outlet, referencing the titles of her own songs. “[There is] certainly no girl code anymore. But I live to see another day — chic c’est la vie!”

Luann continued, “I got up and sang a few Broadway songs they were playing. I realize I was a little bit tipsy, but we were having fun, and it was getting late. I’d been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs.”

Broadway producer Jim Kierstead, who accompanied the reality star to the bar, said that it was actually her fellow patrons who asked her to sing. “She was met by legions of her fans and was convinced to sing for them,” he claimed. “Of course she was the belle of the ball as usual.”

Luann‘s sobriety has been a subject on RHONY since she was arrested for disorderly intoxication in 2017. She subsequently entered an alcohol treatment center.

A source told People on Friday, “Luann works very hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But she made a mistake and fell off the wagon.”

They added that she is “using this experience as a valuable lesson” and “will be taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

