Fri, 18 March 2022 at 6:32 pm

Madonna Meets Up with a Friend for a Late Night Dinner in West Hollywood

Madonna Meets Up with a Friend for a Late Night Dinner in West Hollywood

Madonna is grabbing a late night meal.

The 63-year-old “Like a Prayer” performer was seen meeting up with a friend for a late night dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday (March 17).

The pop icon stepped out in a black satin top and high-waisted pants, which featured some silver hardware. She completed the look with futuristic wrap-around sunglasses and high-heeled boots.

Madonna has been in the headlines over the past few weeks due to the ongoing search for the actress who will play her in her upcoming biopic. So far there are several high profile names in the running, including Julia Garner, Florence Pugh and more.

Photos: Backgrid
