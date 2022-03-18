Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Decision Not To Have Children

Mary J. Blige is opening up about her decision to not have children.

The 51-year-old recent Super Bowl performer spoke on E!’s Daily Pop about her reason.

In her interview, Mary shared that she has enough nieces and nephews to love on.

“I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters,” she explained. “I don’t want to go through that.”

Mary then added that she likes “my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time. I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

The famed singer isn’t the only celebrity who has chosen not to have kids. Helen Mirren, Tracee Ellis Ross and Dolly Parton are among the others who have also made that decision.