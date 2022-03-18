Nicola Coughlan Reveals Why She Was 'Terrified' of Being Fired from 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan is getting candid about the challenges she had with her Bridgerton costume!

In an interview with The One Show, the 35-year-old actress shared that she had a hard time getting the hang of walking in high heels while filming for the show and was “terrified” of getting fired for it.

“Ellen Mirojnick, who is the costume designer on season one, said, ‘You’re tiny, you’re too small so we’re gonna put you in heels,’” she explained. “I was just terrified to get fired because I couldn’t believe my luck at getting the job. I said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ If they were like, ‘You have to wear a giant clown suit,’ I would have been like, ‘I would love that, yes please.’”

“On my first day on set, we were walking around and I toppled over not once, not twice, but three times,” Nicola continued. “Three times! I thought, ‘They’re going to think I’m drunk. they’re going to think I’m crazy.’”

Luckily, the costume designers “very quickly realized” that she wasn’t going to be able to walk in heels and cut them from her wardrobe.

