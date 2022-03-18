Top Stories
Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fans Will Love This Zendaya News!

Fri, 18 March 2022 at 5:07 pm

Paul Dano to Write Riddler Origin Story for DC Comics

Paul Dano to Write Riddler Origin Story for DC Comics

Paul Dano is taking on a new project!

Variety writes that the 37-year-old actor will expand on the origins of his The Batman character in a new comic book titled Riddler: Year One.

Click inside to read more…

DC Comics made the announcement on Friday (March 18), tweeting out a first look photo along with the news. The image shows a pair of glasses sitting on scattered files and papers, with the title written in red ink.

The comic is set to hit stores in October, though DC didn’t give an exact release date.

The title alludes to Frank Miller‘s iconic 1987 comic book Batman: Year One, which centers on Bruce Wayne’s early days as the caped crusader and has become one of the definitive origins stories for the hero.

Last month, Paul discussed his take on the character and admitted he had a hard time sleeping while playing the villain.

Just Jared on Facebook
paul dano writing riddler comic 01
paul dano writing riddler comic 02
paul dano writing riddler comic 03
paul dano writing riddler comic 04
paul dano writing riddler comic 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: DC Comics, Paul Dano

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo fans are going to love this news! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Disney+ in April - Just Jared Jr
  • Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his Harry Potter future - Just Jared Jr
  • These TikTok stars will be starring in a new TV show - Just Jared Jr