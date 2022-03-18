Paul Dano to Write Riddler Origin Story for DC Comics

Paul Dano is taking on a new project!

Variety writes that the 37-year-old actor will expand on the origins of his The Batman character in a new comic book titled Riddler: Year One.

DC Comics made the announcement on Friday (March 18), tweeting out a first look photo along with the news. The image shows a pair of glasses sitting on scattered files and papers, with the title written in red ink.

The comic is set to hit stores in October, though DC didn’t give an exact release date.

The title alludes to Frank Miller‘s iconic 1987 comic book Batman: Year One, which centers on Bruce Wayne’s early days as the caped crusader and has become one of the definitive origins stories for the hero.

Last month, Paul discussed his take on the character and admitted he had a hard time sleeping while playing the villain.